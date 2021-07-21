Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) appeared on CNN to criticize the Biden administration on its recent inflation. Host Jake Tapper asked Turner to elaborate on his criticism.

“You can’t continue to spend and not have inflation,” Turner said. “The president needs to reign in some of this unnecessary spending.” Inflation is high yet than it’s been in the past 13 years. Last month alone, consumer prices jumped 5.4% . Gas prices are up 45.1% Milk is up 5.6% Fruit is up 7.3% Washing machines are up 29.4% Car rentals are up 87.7% Hotels are up 16.9%

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry […]