Progressive outdoors enthusiasts are campaigning to make nature more inclusive to people of color.

A report published by Outside Interactive this week lamented that America’s historically racist policies have had the lingering effect of contributing to “the nature gap,” resulting in black Americans having unequal enjoyment of the great outdoors.

But according to the article’s writer, Erin Key, there is hope for change. Through grant-making and advocacy work, black Americans can someday experience the same access to the great outdoors as white people do.”Though many don’t like to speak about it, so many of our living relatives experienced racism when it […]