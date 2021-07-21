Kelly Dixon Sharpiegate conspirator Kelly Dixon donated to Mark Kelly’s campaign just weeks before she participated in the 2020 election steal.

Prior to the 2020 election Maricopa County Elections Director Kelly Dixon demanded that poll workers give ballpoint pens to voters every day prior to elections, but on elections day she said they “NEED” to use sharpies. We know that Trump voters showed up in overwhelming numbers on election day due to mail-in fraud concerns.

