Gage Skidmore/Flickr Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of the key Republican lawmakers who has continually raised concerns over Dr. Anthony Fauci due to his handling of the Chinese coronavirus, called on the Biden administration to fire him, concluding it is “time for Fauci to go.”

Blackburn renewed her call to “fire Fauci” on Tuesday, stressing the importance of the American people being able to trust the country’s top public health officials.

