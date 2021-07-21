Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly launched the construction of his state’s own fence along the southern border in an effort to slow the border crisis and “cut the feds out of the equation.”
“I asked what a chain link fence is going to stop?” Fox L.A. reporter Bill Melugin tweeted on Tuesday. “Texas [Department of Public Safety] tells me the idea is to cut the feds out of the equation. No trespass signs allow them to arrest on local charges. Instead of calling Border Patrol, they will take migrants to jail for violating Texas law.” I asked what […]
