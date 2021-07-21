Well, this is what happens when the genie has left the bottle, and it’s not wearing a face mask.

In the words of Christina Aguilera, oh, woah, woah. Covid-19 cases have been on the rise throughout the U.S. This is just two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their face mask guidelines in May so that fully vaccinated people would no longer have to wear face masks indoors, as I described then for Forbes .

Since it’s difficult to tell whether people are fully vaccinated because they may do a thing called lying, many state and […]