This fall, Yale University will offer a seminar that compares the United States prison system with the Soviet Union gulag.
Timothy Snyder , the well-known historian and author, will co-teach ” Mass Incarceration in the Soviet Union and the United States ” next semester.
According to the course description , Snyder’s seminar is “an investigation of the experience and purposes of mass incarceration in the Soviet Union and the United States in the twentieth century” and will have “intensive reading” which “includes first-person accounts of the Gulag and American prison as well as scholarly monographs on the causes of mass […]
