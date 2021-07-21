Joe Biden/AP Photo Analyses of Hunter Biden ‘s recovered email data from an abandoned laptop showed that President Joe Biden used an anonymous Google alias, “Robin Ware,” to convey sensitive information, including State Department correspondence, to his close confidantes and family members.

Just the News’s John Solomon revealed that Biden used the account [email protected] to avoid the scrutiny of open-records inquiries .

Google appeared to have scrubbed the account and any search appearances of it as of Wednesday.A Headline USA investigation was unable to verify any other accounts associated with the email on a selection of social-media and dating sites.Three emails […]