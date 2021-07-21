Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks slammed Democrats for making the January 6th committee into a partisan endeavor .

In a surprise move Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s GOP picks to serve on her January 6 special committee. The two lawmakers who Pelosi refuses to seat on the committee are Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana.

In response, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who made the picks, has pulled all GOP members from Pelosi’s committee. The rules of the committee’s formation gave Pelosi veto power over McCarthy’s selections. “This […]