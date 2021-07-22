Portland, OR – A gunman murdered an 18-year-old woman and wounded six more victims during a shooting in downtown Portland on Saturday.
The attack occurred at the intersection of Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue, The Oregonian reported.
Gunfire rang out near a grouping of food carts in the area’s entertainment district at approximately 2 a.m., according to police. Witnesses reported seeing two people inside a blue early-2000s Ford Mustang convertible open fire into a group of people standing on the sidewalk, The Oregonian reported.Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information.Seven people were hit by bullets, to […]
Read the rest of this story here: policetribune.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker