Portland, OR – A gunman murdered an 18-year-old woman and wounded six more victims during a shooting in downtown Portland on Saturday.

The attack occurred at the intersection of Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue, The Oregonian reported.

Gunfire rang out near a grouping of food carts in the area’s entertainment district at approximately 2 a.m., according to police. Witnesses reported seeing two people inside a blue early-2000s Ford Mustang convertible open fire into a group of people standing on the sidewalk, The Oregonian reported.Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information.Seven people were hit by bullets, to […]