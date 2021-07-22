Is President Joe Biden “an elderly man struggling to maintain his faculties?”

That’s one of the unkinder — or at least blunter — takeaways social media had after Wednesday night’s CNN presidential town hall in the Cincinnati area where Biden pushed vaccination, his spending plans, gun control and the impression this definitely wasn’t the guy who should be leading the free world.

Two clips in particular seemed to sum up the general atmosphere of the night. In the first, Biden struggled when asked about when vaccines would be available for children under 12.“And the question is whether or not we should […]