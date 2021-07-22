During a presidential town hall hosted by CNN Wednesday, President Biden tried to arouse confidence in the federal government. He said he’d like “to get people to the point where they trust government.”

“We’ve got to restore faith in government,” Biden said. “You’ve got to get people to the point where they trust government. And I made a commitment that, when I made a mistake, I’d tell you. And I’ve made mistakes. And when I think I got it right, I’ll say it.” However, many have called out Biden for not addressing controversial issues. Even after an Iranian plot to […]