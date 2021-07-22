Pilot Vaccination Program Begins In Nevada’s Populous Clark County The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday insisted China’s conspiracy theory that the Wuhan coronavirus was created in a U.S. Army bioweapons lab in Ft. Detrick, Maryland, must be investigated before any further examination of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian – an early and outspoken proponent of the conspiracy theory – claimed a petition with five million dubious signatures from “Chinese netizens” accumulated over the past week is proof that investigating Ft. Detrick is the “call of the people.” Quite a few participants in the Chinese Communist […]
