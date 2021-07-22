President Joe Biden appeared to suggest that he was open to banning most handguns in addition to military-style rifles during a CNN-sponsored town hall event in Cincinnatti that was only about half-full.

“I’m the only guy that ever got passed legislation when I was a senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons,” Biden said, referencing the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act that included a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a […]