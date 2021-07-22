Reading Time: 3 minutes

WASHINGTON, DC — Wednesday, President Joe Biden appears to have offered a promise in CNN town hall that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus.

Although the vaccines appear to be efficacious “breakthrough” infections do occur and how the lambda and delta variants are driving cases in the U.S. is not fully understood yet.Also Biden inflated the impact of his policies on U.S. jobs created in his first half-year in office, misleadingly stating his administration had done more than any other president. He neglects to mention he had […]