Editor’s Commentary: Generally, we put the more “conspiratorial” articles at Based Underground or Truth Based Media. Even NOQ Report and Freedom First Network will often cover controversial and “fringe” topics. But there is nothing “fringe” about the article below by Aden Tate. There does, however, appear to be a conspiracy afoot.

Seriously, why in the world would a former general for the People’s Liberation Army of the Chinese Communist Party be operating a landing strip on U.S. soil out in the middle of nowhere? This is an issue for both Texas and federal authorities to address. But it’s an issue that is not getting any coverage on mainstream media. Journalists seem to have given up on asking questions about peculiarities, especially if they have any connections to their puppetmasters at the CCP.

This is beyond suspicious and it falls within the purview of Conservative Playbook. This site is dedicated to arming patriots with information they need in order to act to save America. To that end, we’re calling for action in the form of questions. If you’re in Texas, contact your state representatives and ask them why this was allowed in the first place and what actions are being taken to make sure activities that run contrary to America’s interests are happening at the 130,000 acre “ranch.”

If you don’t live in Texas, contact your DC representatives and ask the same questions. We’re not talking about a Chinese energy company or a former private in their military. This is a former general whose history seems ripe for him to act on behalf of the CCP as a “retired private citizen.” An interview with Kyle Bass by The Epoch Times in May was resurfaced over at NOQ Report. It’s long but definitely worth a read. We put an excerpt from the interview below, but first let’s turn to Aden Tate’s take from The Organic Prepper…

Why Did China Buy an Airstrip in Texas?

Should nations let their enemies purchase land within their own borders? You’d likely give a resounding ‘no’ to this question, correct?

And yet, a former Chinese general with alleged ties to Chinese concentration camps recently bought an airstrip in Texas. And this isn’t just some random ranch in the middle of nowhere. It is 200 square miles (130,000 acres) of land between one of the most active Air Force bases in the U.S. and the border of Mexico. As the world is being fear-mongered about “variants,” this is happening right under American noses.

Who is Sun Guangxin?

Sun Guangxin is a former General of the People’s Liberation Army in China. He owns two-thirds of real estate where the Uyghur concentration camps are located in the capital of Xinjiang. Russia had The Gulag. China has the LAOGAI.

The terrors that take place within the LAOGAI system can be seen and read about on the LAOGAI Research website. The pictures and nightmarish stories within will show you the brutal truth about socialism/communism.

Why Did Guangxin Purchase Land in the U.S.?

The former Chinese General purchased the land to allegedly build wind farms. The name of the property purchased by the Chinese firm is called the Morning Star Ranch.

Sun Guangxin, who has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, purchased the land allegedly to build wind farms, Kyle Bass, founder, and principal of Hayman Capital Management and a founding member of the Committee on the Present Danger: China, told Epoch T.V. in a recent interview.

The wind farm project, known as the Blue Hills Wind development, is being managed by G.H. America Energy, the U.S. subsidiary of Sun Guangxin’s Guanghua Energy Company. [source]

Should We Be Concerned About the Morning Star Ranch?

Well. Perhaps, yes.

“You’ve got a former People’s Liberation Army general billionaire who has bought over 130,000 acres of Texan land, including a giant wind farm in an area where there isn’t particularly a lot of wind but happens to be right beside a very sensitive U.S. military installation,” Bass said.[source]

And the Morning Star Ranch has its own airfield. We’re not talking about just some cruddy dirt airstrip for a Cessna, either. We’re talking about a well-maintained, paved runway that’s somewhere in the ballpark of 4000-5000 feet. Current reports indicate that the former General may have expanded to 10,000 feet. The airfield is listed as permanently closed by the FAA (its call sign is TA81), yet it appears to be well-maintained.

Who Wants a (Reportedly) 10,000-Foot Long Airway in the Middle of Nowhere, Texas?

Or, perhaps a better question: WHY would anyone want an airway of this size in the middle of Nowhere, Texas? Maybe to land a Chinese-130 or Chinese-130J clone? (This size runway could easily accommodate such an aircraft.) We’re talking about a remote ranch with excellent views in all directions. It has ready access to a nearby Air Force pilot training base. And it’s not too far from Mexico.

Let’s Build a Wind Farm Where There’s No Wind!

As I mentioned above, Guangxin allegedly purchased the airstrip to develop a wind farm on the premises. Interestingly, this region of Texas is not known for its high wind volume.

“You’ve got a former People’s Liberation Army general billionaire who has bought over 130,000 acres of Texan land, including a giant wind farm in an area where there isn’t particularly a lot of wind but happens to be right beside a very sensitive U.S. military installation,” Bass said.

…

” My view and this is my view only, not our country view yet, but my view is the reason that he bought the wind farm and wants to put up 700-foot turbines is he plugs directly into our electric grid.” [source]

And Now There are Strange Drone Sightings in the Region

On February 9, 2021, an unknown drone was spotted surveilling the Kinder Morgan fuel tanks in the region around Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The drone, spotted accidentally, did not appear on any radar systems nearby, nor could it be seen with night vision technology. It seems as if this is some form of highly modified ‘stealth’ drone. The presence of a single, green LED light is the only reason the drone was spotted.

The drone, described as a quad-copter, is roughly 5′ in length and 3′ in width. Two helicopters were sent out to follow it: one by the CBP and the other by the Tucson police department. The drone outran and outmaneuvered them both. As the helicopters chased after the drone, the drone accelerated and ascended until it disappeared into the cloud cover at 14,000′. At that point, the search ended as the drone could no longer be found.

Who Has That Kind of Technology?

Who has the technology necessary to create a drone with zero radar signature, is invisible to night vision, can outrun two helicopters, and can ascend to 14,000 feet? That’s an incredible display of technology!

We know that China has invested heavily in drones of late, as referenced in our recent post on drone swarms. Chief of these drones would be the Y-8, an electronic warfare drone, and the GJ-11, aka the ‘Sharp Sword.’ The GJ-11 was unveiled in October 2019 and is a hypersonic stealth drone. Given all the other Chinese involvement in the region, it seems logical that these are Chinese drones.

What Conclusions Can We Draw?

So we have a former Chinese general purchasing an airstrip in Texas. He expanded the airstrip. He allegedly bought the land to build a wind farm in an area that is not known for its wind. Multiple Chinese real estate investments have hit the surrounding region. And now, there are highly advanced drones being spotted in the region. Something else to consider, as noted in a recent article by Robert Wheeler, part of China’s strategy to become the world’s superpower is to buy up Western businesses.

Are Chinese troops conducting surveillance of Texas and the surrounding regions? Are they prepping the ability to launch drones throughout this part of America? What possible reasons could there be for their desire to tie into the American power grid here? What do you think the motive might be? Is it entirely innocent? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments. We’ll leave that up to the reader to decide. As for me, I believe that the reasoning is pretty straightforward: the Chinese want American soil.

About Aden

Aden Tate has a master’s in public health and is a regular contributor to PewPewTactical.com, SurvivalBlog.com, SHTFBlog.com, ApartmentPrepper.com, HomesteadAndPrepper.com, and PrepperPress.com. Along with being a freelance writer he also works part-time as a locksmith. Aden has an LLC for his micro-farm where he raises dairy goats, a pig, honeybees, meat chickens, laying chickens, tomatoes, mushrooms, and greens. Aden has two published books, The Faithful Prepper and Zombie Choices. You can find his podcast The Last American at Preppers’ Broadcasting Network.

Here is an excerpt from the article by The Epoch Times in May…

Mr. Jekielek: Kyle, I’ve been looking through your recent testimony to the Texas Senate, and frankly, it’s hair-raising. Let me see if I’ve got this straight. You’ve got a former People’s Liberation Army general billionaire who has bought over 130,000 acres of Texan land, including a giant wind farm in an area where there isn’t particularly a lot of wind but happens to be right beside a very sensitive U.S. military installation.

Mr. Bass: Yes. First of all, it’s kind of hard to believe that we’re talking about this, and that it actually happened. But it’s already happened. I was flying down to the Devil’s River area of Texas. When you think about the Texas map, it’s the southern region of Texas where the bend is essentially, just south of where that bend is and it’s right on the U.S. border with Mexico which also, you didn’t mention, but it’s actually functionally relevant or germane to this conversation. And we’ll get to why.

But one of the other things you didn’t mention is there was a 4,000 or 5,000-foot runway there where the Chinese general is expanding it to, we think, 10,000 feet. I flew over and took pictures which I’ll happily share with you. But this is happening inside the United States, and this general is actually interfacing directly with the critical infrastructure of the United States. My view and this is my view only, not our country view yet, but my view is the reason that he bought the wind farm and wants to put up 700-foot turbines is he plugs directly into our electric grid.

Well, plugging directly into our electric grid is something that should never happen. Whether you’re a Chinese general or a North Korean general or an Iranian general or a Russian general, you should be precluded from buying property next to our busiest Air Force training base and plugging directly into our grid.

I was flying to that area of Texas and the person that picked me up at the landing strip was taking me to look at some properties out there, and he casually pointed across the front of the cab and pointed at the gate and said, “That’s where the Chinese headquarters in Texas happens to be.” And I said, “Excuse me?” I thought he was kidding, of course.

He said, “No. That’s where they’re building their main facility and the runway for their big wind farm project down here.” And I said, “Stop the car.” And he said, “No, no, no. They have cameras everywhere. They’ll come after me.” And I said, “We’re in Texas. Stop the car. No one is coming after you here.” And he was generally frightened that I forced him to stop the car in front of this gate.

The insidious nature of what’s going on, believe or not, they have photos of me standing at the gate. The name of this piece of property that is their headquarters is called the Morning Star Ranch. And if you remember in the Bible, the devil’s name is Lucifer Morning Star. And you should see the obtuse star that denotes the landmark of this ranch. Again, it’s almost made for TV fiction. You couldn’t make this up if you try.

But anyway, I investigated and realized that on a scale of 1 to 10, the wind assets in that region of the United States and Southern Texas is like between 2 and a 3 out of 10. And if you and I were investing and buying big wind turbines and wanted to put them somewhere, Jan, we’d look for two things. We would look for major wind factors. And then we’d also look for transmission equipment to be able to transmit it somewhere to sell it. We would never build a wind farm where this one is.

And so, there’s a strategic reason this general has acquired all of this land, and he did it again in an insidious way. He got a local businessman out of Lufkin, Texas to front for him and purchase all the properties. So none of the landowners knew they were selling to a Chinese general. And then in all one fell swoop, they flipped it to the general.

130,000 acres, to put that in a context, is 200 square miles. Just think about that for a second, 200 square miles of property. We have a Chinese general who owns two-thirds of the real estate in the capital of Xinjiang where the concentration camps are for the ethnic Uyghurs. And he now owns 200 square miles of Texas land between one of our most active Air Force bases and the border of the U.S. and Mexico.

Mr. Jekielek: I’m sure for everyone who’s listening, I imagine this can be very, very hard to believe. I remember in the testimony, when I read the part that his interests control two-thirds of the capital of Xinjiang’s real estate market. Can you even imagine that this person isn’t deeply, deeply connected to the Chinese Communist Party?

Mr. Bass: I mean, he has 6,000 CCP members that work for him. His two closest advisers are also ex-PLA generals. He runs 40 local branches of the CCP, grassroots branches. We’ve done some investigations into this General Sun. And again, it’s hard to believe but it’s happening.

And when you see this runway expansion, you wonder why on earth? It looks one of those runways on the islands of the South China Sea, all the islands that China claimed they would never militarize. Xi Jinping said to President Obama, “We’ll never militarize those islands.” The next thing you know, they’ve got missile batteries and fighter jets and bombers on these 10,000-foot runways.

Mr. Jekielek: Well, so tell me the significance of having such a large runway, private runway in the middle of Texas. Is it common for people to have runways like this across the country?

Mr. Bass: In remote areas of the United States, people that have large landholdings will sometimes build their own landing strips. The enormity of this particular strip is a head scratcher because you can land just about every single even very large private plane on a runway that’s 6,000 feet long or less. My pilots said that this runway looked like it was about 10,000 feet long, so it was abnormally large.

But again, why are we allowing people from China, Russia, Iran or North Korea to build runways in the United States next to our border or next to our air bases? They are 10 miles from this air base. 10 miles is nothing. Think about in an airplane traveling 600 miles an hour. How long does that it take to get to 10 miles? Literally a handful of seconds.

I think it’s relevant. I don’t know the full relevance. I truly don’t know the full relevance of the runway other than it doesn’t make any sense. But the relevance of the wind farm is again, it interfaces and plugs directly in the Texas’s power grid. Everyone is aware of what happened in January with the Texas power grid and how Texas is the only state that runs its own grid.

The United States has a purview or regulatory oversight over the rest of the grids. Texas happens to be proud of their grid, and it doesn’t want the U.S. interfering with their grid and yet, we have a Chinese PLA general plugging directly into our grid.

Now, there are plenty of instances of malware. If you look at the GAO [Government Accountability Office] report that was recently released that I included as a footnote in my testimony, we are fully certain that the Chinese, the Russians, the North Koreans, and the Iranians want to disrupt our critical infrastructure. We are certain that they want to do that and that they have the capacity to do it.

We mustn’t ever allow them to interface directly with these things, whether it is our layer one phone systems, layer one phone interconnections on the telco site, or whether it’s our waste and water treatment system, or our nuclear power systems, our nuclear power plants, or our electric grids. We just need to keep them out. It’s a basic understanding of how you protect national security.

And so it’s just fascinating to me to see how this sausage gets made: how GH America Energy got formed and how he was able to buy all these properties. He still owns these properties as we sit here today, Jan. Now, this bill went through both the House and the Senate in Texas, and they put it into context after the Senate bill testimony was heard.

I brought General [Robert] Spalding and Patrick Jenevein, who beat AVIC [Aviation Industry Corporation of China] in court, to testify with me. We passed 31-0, so we got every Republican and every Democrat to agree that this was a bad idea.

Mr. Jekielek: Well, congratulations on fostering bipartisanship in the United States, which seems to be a very, very difficult thing to do. A couple of quick questions, first, he’s a former general. Isn’t that right?

Mr. Bass: Correct.

Mr. Jekielek: Guangxin Sun?

Mr. Bass: The way that I looked at it is once you’re a PLA general, you’re always a PLA general.

Mr. Jekielek: The second question is, is that wind farm literally right now plugged into the Texas grid?

Mr. Bass: It is. It’s the Blue Hills Wind Farm.

Mr. Jekielek: And so, what is the threat of having a wind farm like this directly plugged in? How does that facilitate the types of attacks, foreign actor attacks, that you’ve been describing or potentially facilitate?

Mr. Bass: Again, you’re going to take me outside of my particular expertise which is more financial and pure national security, but the experts that I’ve interfaced with—and we’ve hired a number of different expert groups to look at this—tell me that there’s the ability to monitor traffic on the grid and also map the grid from that connection, i.e. basically see how it ebbs and flows, see how it works, observe how it works. And then they have the ability to upload malware directly into the grid so that they could shut it down at any moment.

It’s just common sense that you can’t allow a foreign actor that is definitely adversarial to our country and someone that we label as the biggest threat to the United States’ rules-based order and democracy that we see today—whether that’s a DNI report that you and I have all read or whether it’s reports from the GAO or whether we’re listening to the state department, no matter who you listen to, except for Wall Street.

Wall Street can’t wait to invest another dollar in China to try to earn some profits. And they can’t wait to do business with China because China pays us a lot to do business with them. And so, Wall Street is a different crowd. Everyone else on the national security side knows China is the biggest threat to the United States existence.

