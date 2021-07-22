Source: Ting Shen/Pool via AP
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already tasked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who, according to former President Donald Trump is the “most quoted Republican in the history of our country by Democrats,” with filling one of the spots on the select committee to investigate the Capitol riot from January 6. Another Democratic favorite and top critic of Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) may soon follow.
There are still five spots on the committee, since Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pulled all of his picks after Pelosi vetoed two , Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks […]
