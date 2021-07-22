Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a move to start a debate on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has nothing to do with infrastructure.

60 votes were needed to proceed and with the Senate split 50-50, at least 10 Republicans were needed to hit the 60 vote threshold. The motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed was not agreed to.

The Senate blocked the debate in a 51-49 vote. TRENDING: Get Woke-Go Broke: US Women’s National Soccer Team Gets Skunked in 3-0 Loss to Sweden in Olympic Opening – Devastating Blow “The motion is not agreed to.” pic.twitter.com/a0m6xGolq2 — […]