Mississippi’s Attorney General urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn Roe V. Wade when the court comes together in the next term.

“This Court should overrule Roe and Casey,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a brief, according to The Hill . “Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong. They have proven hopelessly unworkable. … And nothing but a full break from those cases can stem the harms they have caused.”

Finch was referencing a 1992 decision of a case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the landmark Roe V. Wade case.The attorney general made the plea to the Supreme […]