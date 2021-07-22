AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu Despite the success of the recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom, he’s looked likely to beat the effort to oust him. But a new poll shows “some big warning signs” for the embattled governor.

Opposition to the recall has generally outpolled support for it, and the latest poll is no different. Support for the recall is at 43 percent, while opposition is at 48 percent with 9 percent unsure. But the trouble for Newsom is that this poll indicates there’s momentum for the recall because the last poll taken in May had opposition to the […]