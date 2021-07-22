AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu Despite the success of the recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom, he’s looked likely to beat the effort to oust him. But a new poll shows “some big warning signs” for the embattled governor.
Opposition to the recall has generally outpolled support for it, and the latest poll is no different. Support for the recall is at 43 percent, while opposition is at 48 percent with 9 percent unsure. But the trouble for Newsom is that this poll indicates there’s momentum for the recall because the last poll taken in May had opposition to the […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker