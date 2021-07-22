The National Football League will punish teams if their unvaccinated players cause a game to be canceled, according to a league edict issued Thursday.

“If a game is cancelled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a Covid spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the Covid infection,” the memo stated, according to NFL.com .

The memo took a very different tone regarding the way teams will be treated if a team is unable to play because of infections among players who are vaccinated .“We will […]