Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said her January 6 Select Committee will proceed despite what she labeled Republican “antics” — a reference to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) decision to pull GOP participation from the committee after she refused to seat two of his five picks.

Speaking to reporters, Pelosi discussed her decision to block some of the members that McCarthy selected on Wednesday, which sparked fierce criticism and allegations of partisanship.

As reported by Politico, Pelosi reportedly suggested that she would think about […]