Planned Parenthood, which performs more abortions than any other entity in the country, is already taxpayer-funded, yet they somehow still get even more.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) approved funds for Planned Parenthood it was not supposed to, to the tune of $80 million, in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The Trump administration requested the funds back in March 2020.Last August, then Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) spearheaded an effort to demand accountability on the loans, and if Planned Parenthood knowingly committed fraud to obtain these loans.Since then, even with Sen. Loeffler out of […]
