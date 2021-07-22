Joe Biden’s border crisis is getting worse by the day.
Several groups of illegal aliens were walked through the border gate in Del Rio, Texas AGAIN on Thursday. By 9 am local time, more than 300 illegal aliens already crossed over the border into the US.
VIDEO:
NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QilYPqRCmO
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021
