AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa More than 140 Republican lawmakers led by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sent a letter to the Organization of American States, the E.U., and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday demanding action against Cuba’s communist regime — including an international criminal tribunal. After more than six decades of brutally oppressive rule, the Cuban people are risking their lives to loudly denounce the disastrous communist regime that has time and time again failed to promote and protect the general welfare of its citizens. It is time to finally end […]

