Sen. Lindsey Graham carped at the Biden administration Wednesday during a Fox News interview in which he said Border Patrol agents are “under siege” in Texas as migrants continue streaming illegally into the country.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, and other members of the GOP have blamed President Joe Biden’s reversal of former President Donald Trump’s border enforcement policies and international agreements for the latest migrant crisis.

Graham’s frustration was evident following a testy exchange earlier in the day during testimony from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who testified that his last encounter with a Border Patrol agent was a decade ago.“Here’s […]