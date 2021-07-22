Instagram Inflznr video screenshot A viral video shows the moment two crooks casually strolled out of a TJ Maxx store in California with armfuls of merchandise. The brazen thieves have no fear of being confronted or arrested as they take their time walking out of the store with heaps of stolen goods.

The shoplifters targeted the TJ Maxx store in Granada Hills, a residential neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. One of the brash thieves doesn’t attempt to hide his face; the other is wearing a face mask.

Employees at the department store chain watch as […]