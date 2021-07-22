Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit – Day 3 CNN anchor John Avlon was viably stunned and appalled when conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for losing Americans’ trust and ripped the media for “fangirling” over the powerful bureaucrat, rather than ask him important tough questions.
After the liberal CNN panelists and coanchors roundly ridiculed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for questioning Fauci, Avlon turned his intention to Ham, asking her about the “conservative decision to demonize Anthony Fauci.”
“So what’s the game here? What is the purpose of this fixation on attacking Anthony Fauci?” Avlon asked, according to NewsBusters.“Well, […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
.@mkhammer drops ABSOLUTE TRUTH BOMBS on CNN about Fauci.
Just look at their faces!
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker