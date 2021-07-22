Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit – Day 3 CNN anchor John Avlon was viably stunned and appalled when conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for losing Americans’ trust and ripped the media for “fangirling” over the powerful bureaucrat, rather than ask him important tough questions.

After the liberal CNN panelists and coanchors roundly ridiculed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for questioning Fauci, Avlon turned his intention to Ham, asking her about the “conservative decision to demonize Anthony Fauci.”

“So what’s the game here? What is the purpose of this fixation on attacking Anthony Fauci?” Avlon asked, according to NewsBusters.“Well, […]