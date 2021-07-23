olympic protests gather Human rights groups joined Olympians past and present Thursday to demand athletes at the Tokyo Games be allowed to mount political protests on the medal stand.

In a five-page letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), more than 150 athletes, academics and social justice advocates urged reform of Rule 50 in the Olympic Charter and a similar rule governing the Paralympics, which has long banned political protest on Olympic sites.

They have joined Lakers star LeBron James who used his media company to blast the ban, accusing the IOC of “silencing athletes” as Breitbart News reported .Former U.S. […]