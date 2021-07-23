Democrat Representative Hank Johnson was arrested at the Capitol on Thursday during a Black Lives Matter protest. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending Black Lives Matter’s “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” protest. Demonstrators were protesting against Republican-led efforts to enact laws that will strengthen the integrity of elections — such as voter ID laws and ending the use of drop boxes for ballots. The protesters were chanting things like “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! The filibuster has got to go!” TRENDING: Attorney: Jan. 6 Prisoners Brutally Beaten, Stripped, Hogtied, Humiliated by Guards – […]

.@BlackCaucus I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/JjN51mRpaC — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 22, 2021