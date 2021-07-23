In a recent ruling by a federal court, Indiana University can now require coronavirus vaccinations for students and staff before returning to campus this fall.

According to the University’s vaccine policy , “all Indiana University students, faculty and staff will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Approved exemptions include medical, religious, or ethical dilemmas. However, these students must take extra precautions and will be required to wear masks, take additional covid tests, and quarantine if an outbreak occurs.A person will not be considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving his/her final shot. The University’s covid-19 FAQ page says, “everyone […]