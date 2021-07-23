Stephen Stills’s brooding and foreshadowing lyrics to the song “For What It Is Worth” from 1966 seems to bear a great deal of relevance today.

The band Buffalo Springfield sang this song as a challenge to the political power structure in the late ’60s. Stills’s words seem to be very relevant and timely in 2021 as the patriots are left out of the election process and isolated from power, denied power, and are now looking around.

Many patriots are now thinking “There’s Something Happening Here,” but are just not clear on what it is, what is coming, and what the results […]