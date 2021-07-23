ANDREW HARNIK / POOL / AFP via Getty Images The Biden administration was grilled by an Associated Press reporter on Wednesday over the administration’s alleged actions sanctioning entities in Cuba over the communist regime’s crackdown on pro-freedom protesters.
Politico reported : The sanctions target Alvaro Lopez Miera, the head of the armed forces in Cuba, and the Cuban Ministry of the Interior’s Special National Brigade, known as the “black berets,” for their involvement in the crackdown after historic protests in more than 40 cities across the island. Associated Press reporter Matt Lee grilled State Department spokesman Ned Price over the […]
Reporter roasts the State Dept spokesman on “new” sanctions:
“The special brigade of the Interior Ministry was already covered by [sanctions]…you’re presenting this as some grand, new initiative to support the Cuban people…they were already covered”pic.twitter.com/Netb6ig32s
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 23, 2021
