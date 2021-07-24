A group of Republicans in the House and Senate are proposing to defund institutions of higher education that offer students abortion pills.
The Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2021 “would prohibit Federal funds from going to any institution of higher learning that hosts or is affiliated with a student-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortion to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy’s office said in a press release.
“A college dorm room is no place to have a do-it-yourself abortion, and the American taxpayer should not […]
