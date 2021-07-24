On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the recent shooting in Washington D.C. by stating that crime in the city has been a problem for a while and “the liberal media in Washington is paying more attention today. Because it happened in a nice part of town outside fancy restaurants where politicians and bureaucrats eat.”
Cotton said, “Washington, D.C., like so many of our large cities, is facing a historic crime wave this summer. It’s been long and steady and building. Now, I know the liberal media in Washington is paying […]
