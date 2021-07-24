A Fairfax County school board member will need to plead her case in court for why she should not be removed from office after petitioners gathered the necessary number of signatures, a judge decided Friday.

Board member Elaine Tholen faces a recall effort over her votes to suspend in-person learning for the school system during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioners argue she was incompetent in the performance of her duties, which is one of the reasons for which an elected official can be removed from office. The petition claims she ignored medical experts, which led to adverse effects on the […]