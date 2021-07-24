The Department of Justice (DOJ) decided to turn a blind eye to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s slaughter of elderly patients who died of the China flu in nursing homes. This comes hours after the DOJ let Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer and Pennsylvania’s Gov. Wolf skate for the same crimes. All three governors are Democrats. Welcome to Biden’s America. Covid would have barely been a blip in deaths except for what these Democrat governors did. https://t.co/Um0KERFlqV — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 24, 2021 Good news: The FBI DID manage to arrest a 69-year-old “ terrorist […]

Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker