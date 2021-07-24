China’s Huawei Tech was black-listed by President Trump’s administration due to the inherent national security risk from Chinese spyware being installed in the operating hardware of their cell phone technology. The Biden administration has maintained that status. However, despite the ban Hauwei ramped up lobbyist spending in the second quarter of this year. [ Bloomberg ] “Huawei spent $1.06 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $180,000 in the first quarter this year, according to disclosures filed Tuesday. The company listed broadband and infrastructure bills as specific interests, as well as trade and a digital privacy measure.”

Read the rest of this story here: theconservativetreehouse.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker