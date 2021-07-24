Did you happen to catch CNN’s town hall on Wednesday?

The broadcast was hosted by Don Lemon, and featured a predictably confused and stammering Joe Biden, haplessly trying to muck his way through an array of topics ranging from gun-gabbing to January 6th to Covid.

Joe experienced a lot of fumbles along the way- including one jaw-dropping moment where he lost his faculties for 25 seconds while trying to answer a simple question about the vaccine.Eventually, Don Lemon jumped in and helped guide Joe out of the weeds.The night was such a disaster that Sky News host Rita Panahi called Joe’s […]