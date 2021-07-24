While speaking to DACA recipients and Dreamers on Thursday, the most phony Vice President in American history Kamala Harris told the crowd of illegal aliens that America is their “home.”
“This your home…” Harris said. “We recognize you for the Americans that you are.” She invoked the claim that the issue of illegal immigration was about “self-determination,” adding that critics of the idea of welcoming illegal immigrants had a “limited ability to understand who you are.”
“The ‘dreamers’ are those who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents when they were children. Currently there are approximately 650,000 people in […]
