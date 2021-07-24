French citizens protesting a proposal for “virus passes” Massive protests in France are being held in opposition to a proposed law requiring a special “virus pass” in order for patrons to eat at restaurants. It also mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Some propagandists in the U.S. are falsely labelling the protests as “anti-vaccine.” While attendees say some anti-vaccine protesters are no doubt part of the group, they insist the protests are centered on “freedom, liberty and science,” not opposition to vaccination.

https://twitter.com/sree/status/1419067828632793092?s=20 https://twitter.com/TheMarieOakes/status/1418958723905638404?s=20 Protesters point to scientific experts who agree that natural immunity after Covid-19 infection […]