Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, asked the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday to investigate the reported existence of a gang of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at the Compton Sheriff’s Station who call themselves the “Executioners.”
Waters sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting the action.
“I write to ask that the United States Department of Justice take immediate action to address the reported existence of a rogue, violent gang of law enforcement officials, who call themselves the ‘Executioners,’ operating within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, specifically the LASD Compton station,” she wrote.The LASD disputed the claims made in […]
