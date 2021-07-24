Texas Democrats charter a flight to Washington, DC, for a coronavirus super-spreader event (Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) From immigration to crime , energy , and beyond, Democrats have the Midas touch in reverse: Everything they handle turns to manure.

Can the Left get anything right? IMMIGRATION

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly has claimed that “ the border is closed .” Regarding the illegal-alien surge through Mexico, “we have seen extreme progress over these last few months,” Vice President Kamala Harris insisted on June 25.Really?If “extreme progress” is an invading army of Future Democrats of America, then, yes. […]