Nearly one-third of illegal aliens detained in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody refuse to get the Covid jab, according to Fox News.

Earlier this week it was reported the number of illegal aliens in custody in the Rio Grande Valley region who tested positive for Covid increased by 900%. The Biden Administration and their stenographers in the media are blaming unvaccinated Americans for the rising Covid cases, but they ignore the tens of thousands of illegals (many infected with Covid and other diseases) pouring over the border every week.

Fox News reported : TRENDING: “It’s Time to Start Blaming Unvaccinated […]