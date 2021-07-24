Liz Cheney / IMAGE: Meet the Press via YouTube (Headline USA) When Nancy Pelosi raised a glass to Liz Cheney , it was the most unlikely of toasts.

Democratic lawmakers and the Republican congresswoman were gathered in the House speaker’s office as the group prepared for the first session of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol .

Pelosi spoke of the “solemn responsibility” before them and raised her water glass to Cheney, a daughter of the former vice president and the sole Republican in the room.“Let us salute Liz for her courage,” she said, according to a […]