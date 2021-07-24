Since Joe Biden was installed in office, many Americans believe that America’s electoral process needs to be overhauled so as to maintain the integrity of the political system. The 2020 elections were notorious for many incidents of irregularities and indications pointing to electoral fraud taking place in major metro centers.
Voters now appear to be in agreement with the sentiments of former President Donald Trump with regards to election reform. According to a recent telephone and online survey that Rasmussen Reports conducted, 61% of “Likely U.S. Voters” share the same view as Trump, which was expressed in a statement that […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker