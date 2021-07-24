The NFL has become one of the most outspoken organizations in the country when it comes to demanding everyone get “vaccinated” for Covid-19, and that’s saying a lot. Now, one of the teams has fired their offensive line coach for refusing to take the jab.

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison is out after choosing to not be injected by the experimental drugs known as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Breaking: Rick Dennison is out as Vikings offensive line coach/run game coordinator after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. MIN will promote assistant OL coach Phil Rauscher to replace Dennison, hired Auburn special teams […]