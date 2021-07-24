An unhinged leftist confronted Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a fly fishing shop in Livingston, Montana on Friday.
“You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Dan Bailey, a fishing guide said as he got in Tucker Carlson’s face. Tucker kept his cool but stood his ground.
“Settle down, son,” Tucker said as he walked away in an effort to deescalate, but the man followed him around and continued to argue. TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks at TPUSA’s “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in Phoenix, AZ – 6 PM ET …More: […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker