An unhinged leftist confronted Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a fly fishing shop in Livingston, Montana on Friday.

“You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Dan Bailey, a fishing guide said as he got in Tucker Carlson’s face. Tucker kept his cool but stood his ground.

"Settle down, son," Tucker said as he walked away in an effort to deescalate, but the man followed him around and continued to argue.