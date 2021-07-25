An off-duty New York City firefighter was brutally attacked by a mob of teenagers while he was walking his dog in a Queens park on Friday.

The firefighter encountered a mob of approximately 100 teens, when one of them declared “it’s fight night” and jumped him. According to a report from the New York Post, “the 44-year-old victim said he was strolling with his 3-year-old Labradoodle Dylan in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village at around 9:55 p.m. Friday when he was suddenly targeted by the mob.” “There were at least 100 kids … I was walking my […]