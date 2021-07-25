NYPD takes on leftists when they seize property (Credit: Elad Eliahu) We’ve been seeing something of a different attitude in the last week from police in two of the most liberal cities in the country — in Los Angeles and in New York — and you have love to see it.

It’s as though, after all the crime and violence from radical leftists, that the police have just had enough and have stopped giving them the kid gloves treatment.

As we reported, the LAPD let loose at the WiSpa last weekend actually responding to getting attacked by Antifa, whacking them […]